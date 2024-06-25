Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Price Performance

ALLT opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 57.45% and a negative return on equity of 88.89%. The company had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

