Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Increased to $291.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $236.00 to $291.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALNY. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.50.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $11.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,995. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.99 and a 200 day moving average of $162.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of -87.43 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $235.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

