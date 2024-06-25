Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.69.

PINE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $213.15 million, a PE ratio of -389.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,750.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 53.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 211,900 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 654,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 79,969 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 380,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 59,674 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

