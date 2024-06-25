ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 18,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 58,582 shares.The stock last traded at $53.50 and had previously closed at $53.78.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,248,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 359,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 54,771 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 28,720 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,454,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

