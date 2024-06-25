Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 5,875,926 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,744,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Altimmune Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $525.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.11.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 2,597.0% in the 4th quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 779,095 shares in the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 567,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 367,219 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune by 1,282.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 436,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Altimmune by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 269,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,493,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

