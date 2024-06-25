AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 2%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.48. 4,002,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 37,519,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.54.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $1,060,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 935.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 814,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 735,666 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

