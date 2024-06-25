AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMCX

AMC Networks Price Performance

Shares of AMCX stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $20.97.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.74 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $188,404.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $188,404.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,780.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $888,957 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 155,346 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,010,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 528,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 515,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 339,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

(Get Free Report

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.