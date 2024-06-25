Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,178,910,000 after buying an additional 165,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,564,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,890,769,000 after acquiring an additional 243,720 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amgen by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 751,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,556,912,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amgen by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,716,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $782,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,539 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $319.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,805. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.44 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $171.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. Amgen’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.85.

Get Our Latest Report on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.