AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Position Reduced by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,251,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,353,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,541 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,578,000 after purchasing an additional 828,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 384,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after buying an additional 54,641 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.42. 209,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,883. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.73. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

