Analysts Set FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Target Price at $81.05

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 120,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 32,570 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 78,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI opened at $91.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average of $63.87. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

