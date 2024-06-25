Analysts’ Upgrades for June 24th (AMCX, BKE, CAH, ENLC, FIBK, HSTM, INDB, INGN, LBTYK, MATX)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 24th:
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Matson (NYSE:MATX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
