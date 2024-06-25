Analysts’ Upgrades for June 24th (AMCX, BKE, CAH, ENLC, FIBK, HSTM, INDB, INGN, LBTYK, MATX)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 24th:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get AMC Networks Inc alerts:

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.