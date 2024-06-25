Analyzing Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.5% of Wix.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Wix.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Wix.com and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com 4.20% -59.67% 4.49% Integral Ad Science 0.59% 0.32% 0.24%

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Wix.com has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wix.com and Integral Ad Science’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $1.56 billion 5.75 $33.14 million $1.14 137.81 Integral Ad Science $474.37 million 3.26 $7.24 million $0.01 962.96

Wix.com has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Ad Science. Wix.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integral Ad Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wix.com and Integral Ad Science, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 0 3 14 0 2.82 Integral Ad Science 0 3 11 0 2.79

Wix.com currently has a consensus target price of $175.59, indicating a potential upside of 11.77%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus target price of $16.77, indicating a potential upside of 74.32%. Given Integral Ad Science’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than Wix.com.

Summary

Wix.com beats Integral Ad Science on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers. It also provides Wix Logo Maker that generates a logo, including through the use of artificial intelligence; Wix Answers to support users; and Payments by Wix, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their customers through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including Wix App Market, a marketplace that offers its registered users various free and paid web applications for building, growing, and managing their businesses; Wix marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website together with Web experts; and Wix owner App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. In addition, the company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.