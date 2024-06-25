Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $19,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.79.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.92. 536,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,337. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $90.86 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.