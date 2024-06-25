Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,165 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,246,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,309,370,000 after purchasing an additional 862,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $4,101,040,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,842,000 after acquiring an additional 481,376 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,558,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,024,679,000 after acquiring an additional 813,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,458 shares of company stock worth $26,375,053 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.9 %

GOOG stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,202,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,336,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $184.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

