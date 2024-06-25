Annex Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $437.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,236. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $446.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $427.11 and a 200 day moving average of $409.01.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

