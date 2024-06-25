Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in Union Pacific by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Union Pacific by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.70. The company had a trading volume of 945,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,271. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

