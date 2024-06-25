Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 175.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $769,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 3.0 %

SMCI stock traded up $25.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $852.03. 2,821,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,618,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $836.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $732.82. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.08 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.