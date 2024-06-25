Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,767 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,231,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,553,000 after purchasing an additional 211,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,862,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rollins by 10.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,165,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after buying an additional 312,274 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Rollins by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after buying an additional 1,690,668 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Rollins by 23.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,085,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,864,000 after buying an additional 397,443 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623 over the last 90 days. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.74. 283,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

