Annex Advisory Services LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.86.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $292.79. The company had a trading volume of 360,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,196. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.44. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

