Annex Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ARM by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ARM by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM traded up 7.87 on Tuesday, hitting 158.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,178,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,427,693. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of 46.50 and a 12-month high of 177.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 121.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is 108.84.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 103.68.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

