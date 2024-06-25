Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 8,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 12,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 20.2% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.07. The stock had a trading volume of 240,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,336. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $245.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.32. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.56.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

