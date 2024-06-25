Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $11.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $751.50. The stock had a trading volume of 335,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,000. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $723.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $739.59. The company has a market cap of $154.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.10, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

