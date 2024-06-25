Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 46.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 173,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 55,010 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 70.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,328. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.69.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

