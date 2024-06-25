Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 335 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.35. The stock had a trading volume of 403,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,689. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.49 and a 12 month high of $252.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.37 and its 200 day moving average is $232.08.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.