Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARMK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.89.

ARMK stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. Aramark has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Aramark by 32.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

