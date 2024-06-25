Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VWI) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2024

Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VWIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1646 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF Price Performance

VWI traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.79. 44 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63. Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

About Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income Fund (VWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income index. The fund is a passively managed ETF that tracks an index of US equity securities and bond ETFs. The asset allocation fund uses an optimizer to maximize income and minimize volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.