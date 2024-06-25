Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0656 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $65.49 million and $7.97 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0656 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00041255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013334 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

