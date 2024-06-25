ASD (ASD) Achieves Market Cap of $30.40 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $30.40 million and $1.56 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,041.85 or 0.99993977 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012401 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00080985 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04241963 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,412,182.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

