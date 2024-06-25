Associated Capital Group, Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATRK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 88,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,158. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -19.06.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlanta Braves currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 396,079 shares in the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth about $15,556,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 762,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,174,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,023,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

