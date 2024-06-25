Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Shares Up 8.9%

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.78 and last traded at C$5.78. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.31.

Atalaya Mining Stock Up 8.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$808.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

