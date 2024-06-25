AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,265,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $18.65. 42,115,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,899,094. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $133.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

