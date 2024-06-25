AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Strong-Buy

Roth Capital upgraded shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

AEYE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on AudioEye in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on AudioEye from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.13.

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $206.14 million, a PE ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. Analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in AudioEye by 4.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AudioEye in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AudioEye by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AudioEye in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

