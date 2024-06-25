Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Sets New 1-Year High at $118.00

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.47), with a volume of 522839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.40).

Augmentum Fintech Trading Up 5.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 103.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.90 million and a P/E ratio of 3,818.40.

Augmentum Fintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Augmentum Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmentum Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.