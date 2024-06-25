Austin Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.59. 1,292,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,289. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

