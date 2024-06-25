Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys 309 Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,876,000 after buying an additional 257,524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 409,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 98,126 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 423.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 28,107 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.00. 6,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.80. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

