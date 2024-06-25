Austin Private Wealth LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.72. 1,246,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,160. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.42 and a 12-month high of $216.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $106.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

