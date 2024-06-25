Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,285 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,809,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,212,000 after buying an additional 241,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $179,739,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,131,000 after purchasing an additional 217,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,261,000 after purchasing an additional 43,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $256,638.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,533.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $256,638.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,533.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $412,041.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,411 shares in the company, valued at $14,561,611.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,349 shares of company stock worth $3,120,046 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

