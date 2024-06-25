Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Position Increased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,375 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.98. 386,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,626. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.74.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.