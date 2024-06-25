Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) is Annex Advisory Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,075,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,326 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 3.82% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $132,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 287,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 227,003 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 925,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,341 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 901.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 210,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 189,278 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,087,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,437,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 83,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,063. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.88.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

