Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,589,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040,529 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $231,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AVUS traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.12. 46,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.57 and a 1-year high of $90.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.67.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

