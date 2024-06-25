Axiom Advisory LLC Sells 199 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Axiom Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,585,000 after buying an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,966,000 after acquiring an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 321,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28,140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $502.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,896. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74. The stock has a market cap of $454.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

