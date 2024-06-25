AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Gap Down to $44.95

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.95, but opened at $44.02. AZEK shares last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 293,647 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZEK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

AZEK Trading Down 7.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AZEK by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,082,000 after purchasing an additional 413,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AZEK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,152,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AZEK by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,951,000 after purchasing an additional 516,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 54.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,348,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 825,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in AZEK by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,216,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

