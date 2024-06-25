Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,672 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 20,541 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.3% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 700,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.0% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,681 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.66. 5,153,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,012,436. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

