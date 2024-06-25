Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.87. 252,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.17.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

