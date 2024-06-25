BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,366.25 ($30.02).

BHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.25) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($33.11) to GBX 2,520 ($31.97) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.64) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,239 ($28.40) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,294.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,364.26. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,157 ($27.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The stock has a market cap of £113.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,964.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

