Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $98.00

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 98 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.24), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.24).
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 95.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Blackfinch Spring VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50.
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
