BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Price Down 0.8%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $789.76 and last traded at $792.45. 49,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 603,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $798.95.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $776.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $792.19. The firm has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in BlackRock by 14.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 266,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,619,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $974,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

