B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.12

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 7560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

