BMO Capital Markets Trims Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Target Price to $350.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $357.09.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $307.21 on Friday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $206.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 214.8% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

