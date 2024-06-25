Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Trading 7.9% Higher

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Bodycote Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

